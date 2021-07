Apple has reportedly ended production of the iPhone 12 mini after months of lackluster sales, according to Taiwanese research firm TrendForce. Following widespread reports that the iPhone 12 mini has suffered from poor sales relative to other iPhone 12 models since its launch last year, TrendForce claims that Apple has now ceased production of the device. The ‌iPhone 12 mini‌ is said to have "reached End-of-Life ahead of time" during the second quarter of 2021, suggesting that Apple will focus on selling its existing inventory of the device without producing any further units.