VIP AUDIO 6/22 – WKH – 10 Yrs Ago Hotlines including Punk says “wrestler” on air, WWE’s Top 25 Managers, a jobber named Wade Keller, Christian vs. Orton hype, Cena trash-talks Rock, more (163 min)

Once again, WWE failed to deliver an episode of WWE Raw worth spending three hours on. Is it worth even five minutes to read this recap? Uh… let's not answer that right now. In the opening match of WWE Raw, Riddle beat a bunch of other guys in a Battle Royal to earn a spot in a Last Chance Triple Threat match to qualify for the men's Money in the Bank ladder match. This is because management refused to accept Riddle's obviously forged letter from Randy Orton bequeathing his spot in the triple threat to Riddle. Oh, yeah, Orton is out sick this week or something. Watch the match, if only so you can be adequately disappointed by the main event later, and also to see Riddle imitate Orton's victory poses.