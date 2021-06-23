Service Advisor
The No 1 motor trade employer in the UK are looking to recruit an experienced Service Advisor to join the team. As a service advisor you will the first point of contact for customers in the Aftersales department, you will check vehicles in and out, liaise with your customers ensuring the best possible customer experience and securing future work as necessary, you will also be required to promote additional products and services as well as working with the Workshop Controller and the Service Manager.www.am-online.com