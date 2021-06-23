Cancel
Workshop Controller

am-online.com
 13 days ago

We are working with a privately owned, Devon and Somerset dealer group, who are seeking a highly skilled WORKSHOP CONTROLLER with excellent technical credentials, to operationally control a fast-paced, 14-Technician, main dealer workshop in Exeter. Responsible for the workshop facility achieving its key objectives, activities will include:. Focused forward planning...

www.am-online.com
Old Forge, NYRomesentinel.com

Jackie Koba offers workshops at View

OLD FORGE —View, the center of arts and culture at 3273 Route 28, will host Colored Copper Pendant and Barn Quilt Painting workshops with artist Jackie Koba in the coming weeks. All current COVID-19 guidelines will be followed. Pre-registration is required by calling 315-369-6411, or online at ViewArts.org/workshops. Colored Copper...
Bond County, ILwgel.com

Project Parenting Workshop

Bond County Project Parenting will be having a Diapers to Underpants virtual parent workshop on Thursday, July 8, from 8-9 PM on Google Meet. The program will address Toilet training based on information from St. Louis Children’s hospital and will feature a Q&A session. For more information or to RSVP, call 664-5009 ext 2.
Economyam-online.com

Service Advisor

A skilled customer services specialist is required to join a franchised main dealer in Bridgwater, as a SERVICE ADVISOR. Welcoming service customers to the dealership and processing their vehicle bookings. Utilising the internal IT systems to log all booked work. Liaising and communicating clearly with all key dealership colleagues. Maintaining...
Jobsam-online.com

After Sales Support Manager

A leading designer and manufacture of very specialised refrigeration units have an immediate requirement for a After Sales Support Manager to join them. Key Skills: After Sales Support Manager, post sales, customer service, refrigeration units. Salary: Upto £37,000. Location: Hereford, HR2. As After Sales Support Manager your role will focus...
West Point, NENorfolk Daily News

Free farming workshop to be in West Point

A workshop will be in West Point for anyone interested in learning about farming. A session of “Explore Farming” will be presented in both English and Spanish from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m. on Sunday, July 25, at the Neligh Park Log Cabin in West Point. “Starting your own agricultural...
Pleasant Hill, CApleasanthillca.org

Housing Element Workshop July 14

The City of Pleasant Hill will host a virtual (tele/video) community workshop on the 6th Cycle Housing Element on Wednesday, July 14, 2021. The purpose of a Housing Element is to provide an assessment of current and future housing needs, identify opportunities and constraints on housing production, establish goals, policies, and programs to meet those needs, and to update City practices and regulations to reflect new State laws. The Housing Element identifies strategies and programs that focus on conserving and improving existing affordable housing, maximizing housing opportunities throughout the community, assisting in the provision of new affordable housing, removing governmental and other constraints to housing investment, and promoting fair and equal housing opportunities. The goal of the Housing Element Workshop is to initiate this discussion and provide community members with an overview of the Housing Element process mandated by the State of California, how the process affects Pleasant Hill, and ways to get involved in this critical process.
West Plains, MOozarkradionews.com

Smart Start Workshop at OzSBI in July

WEST PLAINS, MO – Do you dream of starting your own business, but don’t know where to begin? It’s easy to become overwhelmed in the early stages of launching a company. The Ozarks Small Business Incubator (OzSBI) will be hosting a Smart Start: Developing a Successful Business workshop that will address the fundamentals you need to know to start your own business. This workshop will outline the first steps you need to take, how to create a business plan and how to get a handle of the finances from the start.
Coding & Programmingpvamu.edu

Data Analysis with R Programming Workshop

A Software Carpentry Workshop on August 16-17, 2021. Available to all faculty and industry professionals who whish to attend. Participants will receive a Software Carpentry Certification upon successful completion of the two day hands-on virtual workshop. Topics Covered:. Shell. Git. R for Reproducible Scientific Analysis. For questions contact Dr. Kiran...
DesignArchDaily

Free Workshop: Sustainability in Architecture by Architerrax

Sustainability in architecture addresses the negative environmental and social impacts of buildings by utilizing design methods, materials, energy, and development spaces that are not detrimental to the surrounding ecosystem or communities. The philosophy is to ensure that the actions taken today do not have a negative consequence for future generations and comply with the principles of social, economic, and ecological sustainability.
Politicsfbfl.us

Community Vision Planning Workshop

We want your input to shape the future of our community. Over the next several months, the City, in partnership with WGI consultants, will conduct outreach efforts and data collection to create the City's 2045 Vision Plan. This plan will direct long range action to guide city programs, future planning studies, and establish funding priorities. Join us June 23, at 5:00pm in Central Park for a workshop. The event is open to ALL. Food trucks on site: Sunshine Grindz, Indulge, and Kona Ice! Can’t make the event? Please check out the City’s website for survey links and more information: http://www.fbfl.us/1032/Vision-2045 (must copy and paste url).
Pawtucket, RIValley Breeze

Introduction to Homeownership virtual workshop today

PAWTUCKET – BankRI and the Pawtucket Central Falls Development have partnered to host an Introduction to Homeownership virtual workshop today, June 23, at 5:30 p.m. The session will be held via Zoom, at no cost, and is open to all Rhode Islanders who wish to attend. Interested participants are asked to register in advance online.
Mount Olive, NCDaily Reflector

Free professional development workshops for teachers

MOUNT OLIVE — This summer, the University of Mount Olive is offering free online professional development workshops for middle and high school teachers from North Carolina and beyond. According to Dr. Stephen Edwards, Agricultural Education and Agribusiness Department Chair, North Carolina teachers are required to earn a total of 80 hours of Continuing Education Unit (CEU) credits over a five-year period to maintain their teaching license. The courses being offered by UMO will fill that need not only for agriculture teachers, but also for science teachers.
AdvocacySun-Journal

Building Better Caregivers workshop to begin

Healthy Living for ME is offering a free, six-week, interactive workshop titled Building Better Caregivers. The upcoming workshop is scheduled to run from 1:30 to 4 p.m. Mondays, July 26 through Aug. 30, with classes held via Zoom. During this workshop caregivers are able to come together to learn and...
Hays, KSGreat Bend Tribune

KU will host photography workshop in Hays

LAWRENCE — The University of Kansas School of Architecture & Design will host a free, one-day photography workshop for high school students at the Hays Arts Center on July 10. Students will spend the day developing camera skills and learning about the art, science and history of photography. Led by...
Mankato, MNWorthington Daily Globe

Silvopasture and oak savanna workshop offered

MANKATO — University of Minnesota Extension is hosting a free educational workshop and field session on silvopasture as a method for oak savanna restoration, with presentations beginning at 9 a.m. June 24 at the Greater Mankato Business Development Center. After lunch, participants will travel to Minneopa State Park where DNR...
Businessaithority.com

Celsius Announces Acquisition Of MVP Workshop

Celsius acquires a development division of 50 blockchain developers from MVP, a leader in blockchain product development. Celsius, the industry-leading cryptocurrency rewards-earning platform, announced the acquisition of a development division of MVP Workshop startup studio, a leader in blockchain product development, based in Belgrade, Serbia. Following more than three years of close collaboration, the team already dedicated to Celsius at MVP will join Celsius.
Fulton County, OHswantonenterprise.com

OhioMeansJobs giving free workshops

OhioMeansJobs|Fulton County in Wauseon has begun offering free Awareness Workshops. Workshops include: Basic Transportation Compliance; How to make Social Media work for your business; Introduction to QuickBooks; Mental Health First Aid; Negotiation and Conflict Resolution; OSHA-authorized 10-Hour General Industry; Supervisory Skills Certificate Series; and Youth Mental Health First Aid. These...
Sciencethewakullanews.com

Crystal workshop to be held at New Posh

New Posh will host a series of workshops on the topic of crystals and their properties, beginning on Saturday, June 26, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., and will continue on a biweekly basis. Lunch will be included. Facilitators Andria Baird and Emiley Suarez will teach all about how natural...
Indianapolis, INagrinews-pubs.com

Registration opens for INAgLaw workshop

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Agricultural Law Foundation will host its Estate and Succession Planning for the Family Farm event — held virtually for the second year in a row — from 9 a.m. until noon EDT on July 22. The event will be held via Zoom and will be free of charge for all attendees.
Agriculturewslmradio.com

Eat Healthy – Be Active Community Workshops

Join us for this free virtual lunch and learn (noon to 1 pm) 4-part series You can attend all or select the workshops that interest you most from the list below. The Eat Healthy – Be Active Workshops are designed to encourage and support improved health by providing you with research-based information and valuable resources designed to empower you to live a healthier life.

