Kirk Beck, Myra June

BURLEY—Myra June Kirk Beck, a 67-year-old resident of Burley, passed away Wednesday, June 16, 2021, at St. Luke’s Magic Valley Medical Center in Twin Falls. She was born August 30, 1953, in Twin Falls, Idaho, to Charlotte June Johnson Kirk and Edward (Ted) Lee Kirk. She joined her older siblings, Deanna and Marilyn, and later they were joined by a brother, Johnny. Myra grew up working on the family farm in Murtaugh. She was a worker and one of the toughest women you would find around. A true daddy’s girl as well, she looked after her mom and younger brother while Ted was out on the road driving truck. She did not want her dad to have to worry about his family or the farm, so she would make sure it was taken care of.