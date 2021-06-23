Minor leaguer goes viral for sending in-game sign to long-distance girlfriend
It's the little things that matter. Edison Mora, a minor league shortstop in the San Francisco Giants' organization, has gone viral for making gestures to his long-distance girlfriend, Laura Torres, during games. Torres watches Mora's games from home in Puerto Rico, where she looks out for the special signal each game — a sign of a kiss on the cheek, before the minor leaguer positions himself in the batter's box.www.giants365.com