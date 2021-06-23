Minor leaguer goes viral for sending in-game sign to long-distance girlfriend

The SF Giants released veteran first baseman Justin Bour from their Triple-A affiliate (Sacramento River Cats) earlier this week. The organization signed Bour just a few months ago, right before the season started. At that time, it was unclear whether veteran starting first baseman Brandon Belt would be healthy enough to be on the active roster to start the season, and other younger corner bats, like LaMonte Wade Jr and Jason Vosler, had yet to prove themselves at the MLB level. However, Belt started the season healthy, and while his current injury status is uncertain, both Wade and Vosler have proven to be viable alternatives.