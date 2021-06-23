Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Jobs

Vehicle Technician & MOT Tester

am-online.com
 13 days ago

We have a rare opportunity to add a new Technician to the team at Parkway Volkswagen in Kettering. We are looking for a motivated, dedicated and highly organised individual who can demonstrate excellent customer service skills as well as Technical expertise. You will be a team-player who is comfortable operating...

www.am-online.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mot#Vehicles#Vehicle Technician Mot#Parkway Volkswagen#Nvq
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Volkswagen
News Break
Customer Service
News Break
Jobs
News Break
Cars
Related
Jobsam-online.com

Qualified Technician / Mechanic

Salary - £24,000-30,000 per annum DOE. Full time (40-45 h per week) My client is looking for Qualified Technician/Mechanic for MOT testing station that has provided both electrical and mechanical car services for over 25 years. They are catering for all makes and models, they are auto electrical specialists that...
Jobslostcoastoutpost.com

Facilities Maintenance Technician

$3,222 - $3,916 Monthly. **Salary for this position will increase to $3,320 - $4,035 in 2022 with another 5% increase in 2023. This is a journey-level class in the facilities maintenance series that performs mechanical and electrical maintenance duties at City buildings and facilities. Incumbents are responsible for performing maintenance and alterations on City buildings and facilities, HVAC and other electrical and mechanical systems; identifying and evaluating construction-related problems; and performing installation and repairs on plumbing systems.
Jackson, WYbuckrail.com

Spectrum Field Technician

Join Spectrum's Operations Team and live the career that challenges you! Great starting wage of $22.45 per hour!. Getting started as a Field Tech means getting up-date with all that Spectrum has to offer. You’ll get paid on the job training to perform basic installations, disconnects, reconnects, service upgrades and...
sewardjournal.com

Accounting Technician II Utility

The City of Seward is seeking applications from interested persons for the position described below. Completed job applications and a current resume can be submitted to the City of Seward Human Resources Office. Accounting Technician II Utility: This is a full-time position with benefits. Grade 5A $21.63. This position is...
Cell Phonesam-online.com

Technicians Wanted Various Locations

Would you like to start a career with one of the UK’s leading John Deere dealerships? Technicians of all levels wanted!. With a turnover of over £100m and growing year on year, we need more technicians to join us at our Thame, Hungerford, Midhurst, Hinckley and Newark depots!. Farol Ltd...
Jobslostcoastoutpost.com

ADMINISTRATIVE TECHNICIAN I/II

$3,020 - $3,858 Monthly. This vacancy is in the Building Division of the Development Services Department currently managed under the City Manager’s Office. This position provides a wide variety of technical office administrative and secretarial support to a department head and related management, professional and supervisory staff; performs technical support work related to the department to which assigned; creates, implements and participates in technical processes, procedures and programs and performs related work as required. Admin. Tech I/II is the advanced journey level/highest level class in the administrative series.
Technologypctonline.com

Online Training Keeps Technicians Certified, Saves Cash

Pre-online training, the cost to keep a PMP trained and licensed often came with extra expenses of transportation and lodging, not to mention the financial implications of having a technician off the road for a day or more. Tim Horgan, service manager at Debug Pest Control in Smithfield, R.I., said...
Technologygoodmenproject.com

When to Contact an Appliance Repair Technician

— Appliances such as the fridge and oven are used regularly. Due to their increased use, there are more likely to encounter problems. Some issues can be noticed, while others can go undetected for a long time. You should always call a qualified technician if you see weird signs, even...
Brewster, WAOmak Chronicle

LAB TECHNICIAN/TECHNOLOGIST

Three Rivers Hospital is seeking a Lab Tech to perform various technical, clerical and information systems related procedures in Chemistry, Hematology, Microbiology, Blood Bank. A.S Degree in Medical Laboratory Technology or related scientific field with a one-year internship or one year of clinical experience. Professional certification as a MLT (ASCP) or equivalent is highly recommended. Will include weekends and after-hours call-time. Sign-on Bonus: $5,000.
Nebraska City, NENews Channel Nebraska

Grant equips police with breath testers

NEBRASKA CITY – Nebraska City police are being equipped with hand-held breath testing units through a Highway Safety Office grant. The Nebraska Department of Transportation has awarded the police department six breath testing units as a cost of $295 each. William Kovarik of the NDOT Highway Safety Office said the...
Economynddist.com

Voltage Testers Recalled for Shock Hazard

On June 9, 2021, Klein Tools and the Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) announced a recall of non-contact voltage testers following two reports of voltage testers not working properly and one shock injury. The recall involves Model NCVT-1. According to the CPSC, the on/off button can get stuck during the...
Beaufort, NCbeaufort.nc.us

Computer Support Technician II - Repost

$35,679 - Hiring Rate. $37,463 - Salary after successful completion of one-year probationary period. This position is assigned to the Information Technology Systems Unit (ITS). The ITS Unit is supervised by the Computer Systems Administrator II position (CSA), although the position is expected to operate autonomously in the absence of the CSA II. The Information Technology Systems Unit is responsible for the operation of a complex computer and network system. This includes installing, maintaining, monitoring, repairing all components of the technology system. Each member of this unit provides technical assistance in hardware, software, and networking. This unit provides computer related training to staff, researches, and makes recommendations on the purchase of all equipment and software. This unit works closely with vendors to ensure the agency receives the best competitive pricing with the products that match the agency’s needs.
Public Healtham-online.com

COVID-19 lockdown extension ‘no excuse’ for lower MOT standards

The Institute of the Motor Industry (IMI) has said that the DVSA’s MOT extension is “no excuse” for lower test standards or compromised road safety. The chief executive of the automotive sector’s training body, Steve Nash, was speaking to AM in response to the findings of a What Car? article which suggested one-in-seven MOT passes should have been failures – resulting in a possible 2.9 million faulty vehicles on UK roads.
Hohenwald, TNlewisherald.com

Patient Care Technician graduates

Students from the Tennessee Technology Center at Hohenwald in the Patient Care Technician program recently graduated on April 16, 2021. While in the program, students received certificates in medical assisting, phlebotomy, nursing aid and EKG technician. Pictured, from left, Kayla Valenti, Brandi King, Instructor Clint Natschke, Michelle Mathis, Annabelle McCarthy, and Bethany Sims.
Jobsam-online.com

Service Advisor

Our client, an established local dealer group, requires a Customer Service Advisor for their franchised dealership's busy Service department. You will need to be enthusiastic and have the confidence to deliver the very best in customer care 100% of the time. The ability to prioritise, co-ordinate and work on your own initiative is essential, as are accurate keyboard skills and a good telephone manner. The ideal candidate will have previous experience in a similar role within the motor trade, be computer literate and have good communication skills. A rewarding package is on offer with this vacancy.
Carsam-online.com

Car Sales Executive - New & Used

Our client is looking for an established new and used sales executive. This is a popular brand and a well-known local company. They will consider people with a couple of years experience in the automotive sales sector. If you have a good sales record and excellent customer service we'd love...
Jobsam-online.com

After Sales Support Manager

A leading designer and manufacture of very specialised refrigeration units have an immediate requirement for a After Sales Support Manager to join them. Key Skills: After Sales Support Manager, post sales, customer service, refrigeration units. Salary: Upto £37,000. Location: Hereford, HR2. As After Sales Support Manager your role will focus...
Jobsam-online.com

Gas Contract Manager 45k Plus Car - Apply today

I am currently representing an excellent M&E building services provider who are seeking a gas contracts manager to join the team to be based primarily at their busy office in the Midlands. This position will be based at the office, covering various contracts including hospitality, universities and office space. You...
Softwareaithority.com

AISERA Transforms Customer Experience & Customer Service With AI & Automation

Next-Generation AI-Powered Customer Intelligence Solution Automates Revenue Operations, Customer Service and Technical Support for Personalized Concierge-Grade Customer Experience (CX) Aisera, the world’s first AI Customer service that automates tasks, actions, and workflows for all organizations, announced that it has significantly enhanced its Customer Service & Customer Experience (CX) solutions. The...

Comments / 0

Community Policy