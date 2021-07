On 06/11/2021 at about 0750 hours, Ventura Police Officers responded to the area of Shenandoah St. and Chalmette Ave. regarding a Chevy S-10 pickup truck that had just been stolen. At about 1506 hours, the truck was seen in the 1200 block of N. Ventura Ave. Patrol Officers responded and, on arrival, conducted an enforcement stop as it entered the parking lot of a business. Martinez and Solis were taken into custody without incident. During the investigation, officers determined that the suspects had painted the vehicle to cover the original color. Martinez and Solis were arrested for the unlawful taking of a vehicle, grand theft auto, felony vandalism, and conspiracy.