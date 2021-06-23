Giants OF Mike Tauchman, in major offensive funk, gets start against Shohei Ohtani
Tauchman started 23 of the Giants' first 24 games after they acquired him from the Yankees in April. Since then, he's started just 13 of 25 games - and, until Wednesday at Anaheim, he hadn't appeared in the starting lineup for eight days. Tauchman is considered a player who has good at-bats, but just seeing a lot of pitches isn't enough: He is 10 for his past 72 with 24 strikeouts, and he entered Wednesday's game batting .www.giants365.com