Giants OF Mike Tauchman, in major offensive funk, gets start against Shohei Ohtani

For the second straight night, the Giants had to remove their starting right fielder because of an injury. Mike Tauchman made an athletic catch to rob Walker Buehler of extra bases in the second inning at Dodger Stadium, but he was slow to get up. Tauchman's right leg pushed up against the padding of the right field wall as he came down and he appeared to be trying to shake his right knee out when trainer Dave Groeschner came to check on him.