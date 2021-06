Texas is huge! So huge, that it might even be its own country, hands down. Something that I love about Texas, is that you can discover beautiful scenic routes without even looking for them. You'd be surprised how many times I have walked a new way down my favorite hiking spot, and run into a place or a view I haven't seen before, even if I have done the trail 5 times. From large rustic swimming holes to epic summit views, The Lone State has some pretty great wonders that are hidden up its sleeve.