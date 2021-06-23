Golfing with Wynn: Goodbyes are hard, team efforts can be good or bad, and dish soap
ENOSBURG — Complete team effort for the winning team this week. Andy, “The Bus” Jette, reversed his season-long downward tumble as he was a +10, thanks to a 35 on the front where he got all his needed points. Back 9 was gravy. “Scuba” Steve Leblanc finally delivered with a +4.5, Brent “Smiley” Lussier was +3.5, and even Gary “Ringo” Jacobs was a +2.5 giving the team a +21. Warren “Haulin’” Dahlin continued to impress as he was +11.5, and he won most over points.www.samessenger.com