Due to expansion, Parkway Volkswagen are looking to recruit Master Technician for their busy site in Kettering, Northamptonshire. This is a fantastic opportunity to work for a long established, family run, reputable Main Dealer with an excellent working environment due to our recently refurbished workshops. We are looking for a...

#Working Environment#Productivity#Parkway Volkswagen#Main Dealer#Volkswagen Retailer#Nvq#Kett Mt Job Types
