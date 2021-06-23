Francisco 'Cano' Cedillo
Francisco "Cano" Cedillo, 60, was called by the Lord on June 18, 2021. He was preceded in death by his father, Francisco Cedillo Sr. & sister, Mary Ann Cedillo. Left to cherish his memory are his daughters: Christina Cedillo & Mary Ann Cedillo, 2 granddaughters, mother, Esther Cedillo, siblings: Francisco (Mene) Cedillo Jr., Nancy (Juan) Rodriguez, Grace Rios, Gerardo (Alicia) Cedillo, George F. Cedillo, Norma Esparza, Julia (John) Moody, Linda (Raul) Alaniz, Jose Luis (Angie) Cedillo, Christina (Robert) Hernandez, Victor Cruz, & Francisco (Veronica) Cruz, nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.www.lmtonline.com