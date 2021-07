The town of Eclectic is honoring the memory of longtime, beloved residents Wanda and Terry Burt with a street dedication on Saturday, July 3, at 9 a.m. at 335 Harden Street. At its May meeting, the Eclectic Town Council approved the renaming of a street in Eclectic after the two well-respected residents who are now deceased. The Eclectic Town Council agreed to rename a street to Burt's Way in honor of Terry and Wanda Burt.