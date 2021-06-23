Doris Williams, 91, of Wetumpka, passed away June 19, 2021. She was born October 26, 1929. The family will receive friends from 11:15 a.m. until the time of service at 12 noon on Monday, June 28, 2021 at Eclectic United Methodist Church with Rev. Rob Gulledge officiating. Burial will follow in Sheppard Cemetery, Linville Memorial Funeral Home and Crematory directing. She is preceded in death by her husband, Fred Yates Williams; parents, Cecil and Elizabeth Morrow; and siblings, Virgil Morrow, Russell Morrow and Helen Wassum. She is survived by her children, William Hylton (Val), Kathryn Cramer (Chuck), Roberta Norrell (Merrill), James Williams (Patricia) and Fred Williams (Juanita); twelve grandchildren; thirty-two great grandchildren; great great grandchild, Isabelle and a large, loving extended family. She was a member of Pierce Chapel United Methodist Church and Eastern Star. She was a dedicated military wife and she enjoyed any activities related to her children. The family extends heartfelt thanks to her caregivers, Donna Lawrence, Rebecca Middaugh and Dorothy Poulson. Online condolences at www.linvillememorial.com.