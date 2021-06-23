Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Wetumpka, AL

Doris Williams

Wetumpka Herald
 8 days ago

Doris Williams, 91, of Wetumpka, passed away June 19, 2021. She was born October 26, 1929. The family will receive friends from 11:15 a.m. until the time of service at 12 noon on Monday, June 28, 2021 at Eclectic United Methodist Church with Rev. Rob Gulledge officiating. Burial will follow in Sheppard Cemetery, Linville Memorial Funeral Home and Crematory directing. She is preceded in death by her husband, Fred Yates Williams; parents, Cecil and Elizabeth Morrow; and siblings, Virgil Morrow, Russell Morrow and Helen Wassum. She is survived by her children, William Hylton (Val), Kathryn Cramer (Chuck), Roberta Norrell (Merrill), James Williams (Patricia) and Fred Williams (Juanita); twelve grandchildren; thirty-two great grandchildren; great great grandchild, Isabelle and a large, loving extended family. She was a member of Pierce Chapel United Methodist Church and Eastern Star. She was a dedicated military wife and she enjoyed any activities related to her children. The family extends heartfelt thanks to her caregivers, Donna Lawrence, Rebecca Middaugh and Dorothy Poulson. Online condolences at www.linvillememorial.com.

www.thewetumpkaherald.com
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Alabama State
City
Wetumpka, AL
Alabama State
Alabama Obituaries
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Merrill#Eastern Star
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Obituaries
Related
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Pelosi names Liz Cheney to serve on Jan. 6 select committee

Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) has named Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) to serve on the select committee investigating the attack on the Capitol by a mob of pro-Trump supporters. The move was not quite a surprise, since Cheney has emerged as the most prominent critic of former President Trump and his role in instigating the Jan. 6 riot.
CelebritiesPosted by
Fox News

Prince William is ‘furious’ at Prince Harry, Meghan Markle for ‘speaking with the world’s press’: source

Prince William and Prince Harry’s relationship has allegedly remained strained. The brothers reunited on Thursday to unveil a statue of their mother, Princess Diana, on what would have been her 60th birthday. The event in the Sunken Garden at London’s Kensington Palace was their second public meeting since Harry, 36, and his wife Meghan Markle stepped away from royal duties over a year ago.