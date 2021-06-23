Cancel
Michigan State

Michigan State Football Makes Final Cut for '22 3-star OT Alessandro Lorenzetti

By McLain Moberg
Posted by 
SpartanNation
SpartanNation
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1dVGJm_0adY8Lde00

East Lansing, Mich. – Mel Tucker and Chris Kapilovic are determined to turn Michigan State's offensive line around in the coming years.

The Spartans 2022 recruiting class already includes four offensive linemen, but MSU might be closing in on another prospect.

Alessandro Lorenzetti, a three-star offensive tackle from The Loomis Chaffee School, listed Michigan State in his final three schools alongside Michigan and Penn State.

According to 247Sports, Lorenzetti is the No. 2 overall player in Connecticut and a top-100 (No. 93) offensive tackle in his respective class.

The 6-foot-6 lineman has taken official visits to Ann Arbor (June 18) and East Lansing (June 11) while unofficially attending Happy Valley (June 16).

Now, fans eagerly await his decision which he said is coming "soon."

If Lorenzetti picks Michigan State, he joins a group featuring three-star offensive lineman Gavin Broscious (Arizona), three-star offensive lineman Kristian Phillips (Georgia), three-star offensive tackle Braden Miller (Colorado), and three-star offensive tackle Ashton Lepo (Grand Haven).

The rest of MSU's next class is filled out by three-star safety Malik Spencer, three-star linebacker Quavian Carter, three-star wide receiver Tyrell Henry, three-star wide receiver Jaron Glover, three-star tight end Michael Masunas, and five-star kicker Jack Stone.

