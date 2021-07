(Canada) — While Canada Day is usually a time to commemorate national pride and patriotism, many indigenous communities are calling for a halt to celebrations. The First Nations movement comes after hundreds of unmarked graves, thought to contain the remains of indigenous children, were discovered at the sites of two former residential schools in the country. One indigenous leader said celebrating Canada Day on Thursday would be inconsiderate to all the children who died because the Canadian government forced young kids to attend the government-funded schools. While some cities have already canceled or postponed their Canada Day plans, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has not announced any plans to cancel national celebrations.