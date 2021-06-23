Polk County Sheriff’s Office Administrative Phone Line not Working

Polk County Sheriff’s Office, who dispatch for Polk County and Crookston Police Department after 430pm, is experiencing an issue with our non-emergent administrative lines. Our 911 emergency lines are still working as usual. We are in the process of resolving this issue, but at this time ask that if you are having an emergency, please call 911. If you have a matter that is non-emergent, you can call us on our admin lines still at (218)281-0431. If you are unable to get through to an operator, please hang up and try again until you’re able to get through. Thank you for your patience and understanding.