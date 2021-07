ROBERSONVILLE — A fund established in honor of a Martin County educator after her death during the pandemic awarded its first $1,000 scholarship on June 12. Tammy Peele Fussell of West Chester, Ohio, and Angela Peele Grantham of Zebulon celebrated their mom, the late Mary R. Peele, with a balloon release as well as the presentation of the scholarship in her honor to Shykira Bowers, who just graduated from South Creek High School and plans to attend North Carolina A&T State University this fall.