Kids College holds showcase for families and friends after year off

Every year – with the exception of summer 2020 – the Gifted Department in the Morgan County School District Re-3 holds a summer enrichment program called Kids College. Teachers from elementary, middle and high schools in the district write class proposals. As long as they have a teaching certificate, they can propose a class and almost always get it approved. Gifted Coordinator Miranda Harper helps teachers fine-tune their classes and then puts together a flyer for the students with catchy class descriptions.