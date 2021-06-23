Cancel
Laredo, TX

Angelica Gonzalez

Laredo Morning Times
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAngelica Gonzalez, 66, passed away on Saturday, June 19, 2021 in Laredo, Texas. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, June 23, 2021 from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m and a Vigil of the Deceased will be held at 7 p.m. in the Hernandez-Lopez and Sons Northside Chapels, 800 Boston St. at San Bernardo Ave. Funeral services will begin departing at 8:30 a.m. on Thursday, June 24, 2021 Holy Mass will be celebrated at 9 a.m. at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church. Committal services and interment will follow at the Calvary Catholic Cemetery.

