Two Creatives Start a Workshop for Those Wanting to Break Into the Ad Industry

Intelligent Creative Platform Enables Teams to Measure, Score and Multiply Creative Impact Across Every Region and Digital Touchpoint. VidMob, the leading platform for Intelligent Creative, today announced Brand Governance, a new capability designed for digital marketers to gain visibility and control over their brand creative at scale. The solution combines AI-powered creative auditing technology, creative scoring and media performance analytics to help marketers understand how visual elements in ads influence business results. Brand Governance enables marketers to monitor adherence to brand mandatories and media platform best practices —plus get recommendations and efficient production support to address non-compliant creative. Unlike other brand compliance software, VidMob Brand Governance goes beyond basic monitoring and scoring of creative assets, by enabling digital teams and marketers to improve the overall performance of their creative and multiply brand impact.