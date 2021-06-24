Manthey-Kitted Porsche 911 GT2 RS Nabs Claimed Production Car Nurburgring Record
The German automaker reports that it has wrestled the crown back at the 'Ring. When it comes to fast production cars, there's no credential that has quite the same cachet as a quick time around the Nürburgring. Better still if your car can set the fastest lap, which provides a huge boast for your marketing team to play with once you lock it down. Porsche reports that it has done just that with their 911 GT2 RS, lapping the 20.8 km Nürburgring Nordschleife in just 6:43.300 to clinch the production car record.www.thedrive.com