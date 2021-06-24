Manthey-Kitted Porsche 911 GT2 RS Nabs Claimed Production Car Nurburgring Record

Everrati Signature review: a 500bhp electric Porsche 911. Another 964 lost to restomodding? “Everything we do is reversible,” promises Justin Lunny, the founder of Everrati. Clearly it’s not the first time he’s been asked how contentious it is surrendering a perfectly tidy Porsche 911 to the EV cause. “We’re updating them but we’re not ruining them. If somebody so wishes we allow them to have their engine, package it up and put it in storage or a mancave. But if we achieve what we’ve set out to do, we’ll still make these cars engaging and fun. Though it’s a different experience by definition.” So what am I looking at? The car you see here is the Everrati Signature. Not the company’s first fully electric 911, but the first that’s not a heavily hacked around development car. All (for now) will be based on the 964-generation of 911 from the late Eighties and early Nineties. You can buy a Pure, based on a narrow-bodied 964, or a Signature – like this – with the punchier wide body and with much more customisation available.