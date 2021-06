Five days. WCCO reports: “Gov. Tim Walz is directing state law enforcement agencies to develop policies to more quickly release body camera footage in deadly police encounters to families. It’s part of a slate of executive actions announced Monday for community safety and police reform. The executive action means the state’s law enforcement agencies, including the Minnesota State Patrol and Bureau of Criminal Apprehension, will need to develop a policy that will allow families ‘suffering the loss of a loved one in a deadly force encounter with police’ to view video of the incident within five days.”