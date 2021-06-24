Court records Leads - June 18, 2021

Jun. 22-The following cases were among those heard Tuesday during a circuit court session at the Davison County Public Safety Center, with Judge Chris Giles presiding:. * Dwayne Eckhoff, 51, of Mitchell, pleaded guilty to violating his probation. He was serving probation for charges that stemmed from domestic abuse with and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, domestic abuse with intent to cause bodily harm, interference with emergency communications and possession of a controlled substance (schedules I or II). According to Judge Giles, Eckhoff was also being questioned about a burglary, which Eckhoff denied ever occurred. Eligible for receiving credit for serving 112 days in jail. He was sentenced to five years in prison, with three years suspended. Eckhoff received credit for serving 112 days.