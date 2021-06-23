Cancel
Bucks fall to Hawks in Eastern Conference Finals Game 1

By Hailey Kunz
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Bucks opened their Eastern Conference Finals series against the Atlanta Hawks at the Fiserv Forum Wednesday night. Although the Bucks are favored to beat the fifth-seeded Hawks, the Bucks fell 116 to 113 in the first game in the best-of-seven series. This was the Bucks first...

