Jay Williams Claims Twitter Was Hacked After Dreadful Celtics Tweet

Jay Williams may be an ESPN basketball analyst, but he clearly didn’t know that the Boston Celtics had Black head coaches prior to the reported hiring of Ime Udoka. Williams posted a tweet that was quite disrespectful when he said that Udoka was the first “head coach of color” for the C’s. Anyone who’s been a fan of the Celtics for more than 10 minutes knows that’s just downright wrong. The tweet since has been deleted, but screenshots last forever.