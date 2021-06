Golenbock Eiseman Assor Bell & Peskoe LLP is a full service midtown Manhattan law firm of approximately 50 attorneys, which has served its clients’ complex litigation, corporate, real estate and tax needs for over 35 years. The firm takes pride in its sophistication, experience and ability to take on major engagements for its domestic and international clients while also maintaining a hands-on, personalized approach to all matters. The firm’s clients include a broad array of corporations (including many well-known and Fortune 500), entrepreneurs and high net worth individuals, many of whom have been with the firm for decades.