Murphys, CA – Travelers using Highway 4 in Calaveras County will find traffic delays in the Murphy area this week. Caltrans crews are putting up new signs on both shoulders of the roadway at the Main and Lawrence streets intersection and the Pennsylvania Gulch Road intersection. Since Monday, June 21 crews have been working on putting up signage on both sides of the highway from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily.