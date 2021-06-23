Cancel
Verona, WI

Lonsdorf honored for volunteer work on Ice Age Trail

By Scott De Laruelle
unifiednewsgroup.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVerona’s David Lonsdorf has gained a reputation around the area for his dedication to the Ice Age Trail, and now he has some state accolades, as well. The Ice Age Trail Alliance bestowed the annual “Spirit Stick” honor on Lonsdorf this month, which recognizes a volunteer “whose long-term dedication and service to the Ice Age National Scenic Trail is especially noteworthy,” according to a June 18 news release from the group. Spirit Stick nominees must exhibit a passion for the Ice Age Trail that has become a way of life; lead by example and inspire those around them; and carry out their service in a spirit of cooperation, optimism, and enthusiasm, said director of land conservation Kevin Thusius.

