When lightning strikes too close to home and the power flickers then goes out, what is your first thought? The freezer full of meat? Children who will panic if they wake up without a night-light? Critical medical equipment? The HVAC system? Power outages are inconvenient no matter how brief they may be, but they can be expensive or even dangerous in some circumstances, especially if the outage is prolonged. A whole house generator protects your family and home by automatically sensing the power loss and triggering a backup power system.