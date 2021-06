Dear Mary: Please give me some pointers on bouncing back from bankruptcy. Will this have any effect on future employment opportunities? — Emmaline. Dear Emmaline: Pay your bills on time; never be late. Do not run up big balances. Do not apply for a lot of credit. Never use more than 30 percent of your credit limits. Never allow a credit card balance to roll from one month to the next. Above all, let nothing prevent you from saving 10 percent of your net income.