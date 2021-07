Each season, the Madison Warhawks’ primary goal is to win their final game. Doing so means the baseball team will be state champions. The Vienna squad finds itself in just that situation. With a victory on its home field June 26, the Warhawks (17-1) will win the four-team 2021 Virginia High School League’s Class 6 state tournament, making them state champs for the first time since 2015 and fourth time in program history.