LITTLE ROCK – Attorney General Leslie Rutledge is warning Arkansans of the increased number of scam artists calling and claiming their Social Security numbers have been stolen or compromised. These scams normally start with the scammers calling and stating they work for the Social Security Administration. They will then claim a Social Security number has been canceled due to fraud or misuse. In response, Arkansans will often verify their information over the phone, but once the number is shared, the scam artist steals the victim’s identity and uses it for their own monetary gain.