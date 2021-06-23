Cancel
In response to Elmore’s Letter

 8 days ago

Christians use the Bible to express WWJD (what would Jesus do). We tend to attract non-Christians that they may see the path of light that God and Jesus and the Holy Spirit lead us to follow. The whole point of the message was to alert all of God’s children to...

ReligionDesiring God

The Best-Known Hymn in History

Praise Father, Son, and Holy Ghost. These 25 words, known to many around the world today as “The Doxology,” comprise what is likely the single best-known verse of all Christian hymnology and poetry. On the surface, these lyrics are surprisingly modest and memorable. Few of us remember first hearing them,...
ReligionWashington Post

I’m a gay, Christian pediatrician and have no doubt: Jesus would reject anti-trans laws

Terrance Weeden is a pediatrician who provides medical care to adolescents and young adults of all gender identities, gender expressions and sexual orientations in Chicago. “What would Jesus do?” This slogan has been used by Christians for decades, serving as a reminder to act in the way Jesus did (and would today) by showing love, mercy, compassion and kindness. When I was a child, this phrase was meaningful to me as I struggled to reconcile my Christianity with my sexuality. I tried to “pray the gay away” while taking comfort in the knowledge that Jesus would love me as I was.
ReligionSCNow

LETTER TO THE EDITOR: A Father's gift

God has honored you, giving you the gift of being a father. "But by the grace of God I am what I am and his grace to me was not without effect." (1 Corinthians 15:10) Fathers, always consult God when making decisions concerning your children. "Blessed is the man who...
Southern Pines, NCpilot.com

Letter: Let’s Teach Positively

Critical Race Theory is a philosophy based on the false Marxist premise that most civilizations, including ours, are composed of people who for years have been routinely oppressed and their “oppressors.”. We had been making significant progress as a society trying to follow Martin Luther King’s advice to value our...
Greensboro, NCgreensboro.com

Sunday's letters

One teacher I will never forget is “Flash” Gordon. She earned that nickname because of her ability to calculate math solutions rapidly in her head. Once she told my class that we were making too many careless mistakes so we were having a “hundred or nothing” test. A single mistake earned a zero.
Homelessantigotimes.com

PUBLISHER’S LETTER

The 4th of July should connote special feelings for Americans. We can speak, pray, earn, spend, and live freely. When we live within the rules, we have wide latitude to live our lives. And for those of us who step outside the rules, there are established procedures that try, however imperfectly, to apply the law with fairness and impartiality.
PoliticsMalibu Times

Letter: It's All The Same

“No I don’t hate Balboa, but I pity the fool”—Clubber Lang, “Rocky 3.”. The Arabs and Israelis have been fighting for 5,000 years with no end in sight. Israel and Texas are more similar than they seem. There will be no bipartisan commission to investigate the civil war of Jan. 6, 2021.
ReligionThought Catalog

A Prayer For An Exhausted Heart

I always believe that life will amaze you in the most stunning ways, but what I do not know is that it will also break your heart in a very unexpected way. People always say that life will gift you with lessons that will help you grow and build yourself, but nobody warns you that you’ll go through tremendous pain and hardship for all of these. (And you’re lucky if you don’t have to.) They won’t tell you that you have to fight for yourself, that you have to go through the emptiness of trying hard. No one advises you that your heart will be shattered into pieces before you get your happiness.
Religionthemillennews.com

A note from the pastor

Jesus commanded believers to pray with words such as, “When you pray.” There is an expectation of prayer in the life of the believer. Along with the action of prayer, believers in Christ are to spend time reading the Word of God. We are reminded from the Scripture that the Bible will be a lamp to our feet and a […]
Buffalo, WYbuffalobulletin.com

Not today, Satan

Blessed is the nation whose god is the Lord. Psalm 33:12. From the moment Adam and Eve chose to follow Satan rather than obey the directions of our creator, God has allowed mankind to experiment with countless human-devised solutions to the world’s problems. The Bible and secular history show mankind’s failure at ruling its environment and itself. God is letting us learn by trial and error, that doing things our way will not bring us the lasting joy, success and fulfillment we desire.
HomelessOroville Mercury-Register

Letter to the Editor: Stop blaming homeless, hold city responsible

Think about it. We hear fellow citizens express frustration over our current state of affairs, by blaming the easy, conspicuous and most defenseless target: people living outside. Blaming house-less people ignores the economic forces, (e.g. stagnant wages and skyrocketing rents), municipal planning, (that has favored bigger homes and resulted in the dramatic per-capita reduction of very low income homes), social forces, (e.g. domestic violence), and environmental forces, (e.g. the Camp Fire, and the North Complex Fire, [that destroyed over 15,000 homes] among others). Expressing your frustration by being angry with the house-less ignores the common sense logic of first addressing the underlying forces causing our shelter crisis. The blame game does not offer a strategy for moving forward. This “us-vs-them” format is how we proceeded into racism. Scapegoating a group of people ignores our most important spiritual lesson, “love thy neighbor.” How ineffective to miss the opportunity to acknowledge and accept their presence, work together for the common good, and know their gift of gratitude, and talents undiscovered.
Opelika, ALopelikaobserver.com

Justice In the Church

By providing financial assistance to widows who were in need, the church at Ephesus was fulfilling a vital part of its mission (1 Timothy 5:3-16). The church as the body of Christ is to practice justice, mercy and faithfulness (see Matthew 23:23). When this is done, people are able to live and thrive in community. In the kingdom of God, everyone is someone and Jesus Christ is everything.
ReligionCorydon Democrat

Being an encourager

Everyone needs encouragement. Whether it is from friends or family or from the word of God, encouragement helps us to feel better about ourselves and gives us trust that things will work out all right. There are two points of encouragement that we will look at today. The first has...
Religionearlycountynews.com

Attitude of Gratitude

Luke 5:12-16; 17:11-19 As we read scripture, it is important to remember that these writings occurred many centuries ago. Customs, words, and situations do not exactly “fit” the thinking of Western Society. Situations from the past must be viewed in the light of the “timeframe” of ancient Eastern society, and, also with the mindset of that geography in which it was written.
Gulf Shores, ALmulletwrapper.net

G.S. First Presbyterian Vacation Bible School July 25-29

G.S. First Presbyterian Vacation Bible School July 25-29 First Presbyterian Church of Gulf Shores will host a free vacation bible school July 25-29 from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. on its campus at 309 E. 21st Ave. in Gulf Shores. The theme is “Great Big Beautiful World” and it is an interactive vacation bible school where children explore, celebrate, and care for God’s good creation.
Franklin, IDHerald-Journal

Letter to the Editor: Thatcher's dilemma

Thatcher area is made up from a series of small communities that were started at the lower end of the valley originally known as Gentile Valley. This area includes parts of Franklin and Caribou counties. Those early hamlets were known as Mound Valley, Perry, Cleveland, Rose Hill, Cove and others. The settlers were hard and determined, they raised large families and shared the good and bad times with their neighbors. They helped build homes, barns, churches and schools. More than one road was improved from dirt trail to gravel to asphalt to better serve them in their journeys to market, churches, schools and civic events.
Religionmcheraldonline.com

Old Mennonite Memoirs

The dictionary tells me that a relationship is the state of being related or interrelated. It's a kinship, connecting or binding participants in a relationship. It's the state of affairs existing between those having relations or dealings. The thesaurus says blood ties are a relationship. Sometimes relationships are simply a bond, a connection or a state of being united.
Religionteaguechronicle.com

We should not worry, but trust in the Lord

Things happen in life. Sometimes the things that happen in our life are great and other times they are not. Worrying is something that we all all do from time to time. However, God’s word tells us not to worry. God will provide for us no matter what. We should...