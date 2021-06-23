In response to Elmore’s Letter

I always believe that life will amaze you in the most stunning ways, but what I do not know is that it will also break your heart in a very unexpected way. People always say that life will gift you with lessons that will help you grow and build yourself, but nobody warns you that you’ll go through tremendous pain and hardship for all of these. (And you’re lucky if you don’t have to.) They won’t tell you that you have to fight for yourself, that you have to go through the emptiness of trying hard. No one advises you that your heart will be shattered into pieces before you get your happiness.