Cover picture for the articleWant an easy weeknight dish that has the best of summer's produce and tastes absolutely fresh and delicious? Try this Summer Succotash Pasta Salad. As usually tends to be the case with my garden every summer, there are more cherry tomatoes growing on my vines than I know what to do with. I'm talking hundreds of little bright orange and red orbs multiplying by the minute. As a result, I've been frantically picking and tossing them into as many dishes as possible.

