Thank You to The Calaveras County Fairgrounds Staff

The staff at the fairgrounds is a group of dedicated, amazing people. It is a privilege to work beside them. This last week was not an exception. The Calaveras Celtic Heritage Celebration was our first large rental since the pandemic. Usually held in March, last weekend the Celtic Faire experienced triple digits. They are an affable, hard working group of folks that just make things happen. Patrick Karnahan, Gary Britt, Lissa Britt, Julie Martz and many more produced an authentic, fun event for their fan base.