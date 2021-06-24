Local radio operators take to the field

Field Day is again here this coming weekend, June 26-27. During the 24-hour period from noon Saturday to noon Sunday amateur radio operators flex their antennas to see how many other radio operators from around the world they can talk with. This year we have seven members of our local club tuning up: Richard KC4ONA, Steve K7SH, Bob WB6AGE, Peter WR8Z, Ron W7ERY, Bill KJ7KMP, Jim KG7WSQ. Peter is coordinating our results for reporting to the Amateur Radio Relay League. This is a part of our emergency preparedness in Wahkiakum County in coordination with Emergency Management.