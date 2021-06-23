CPB’s Mascot Hermy Will Not Move To Denver
Crispin Porter + Bogusky’s (CPB) iconic mascot Hermy, a pygmy elephant once owned by PT Barnum, will not be making the move to the agency’s new Denver offices. The cute elephant is being auctioned off by agency leaders as part of a massive liquidation of supplies and equipment hosted by Auction Nation. The taxidermized state on a wheeled platform was an extremely hot item during the closing minutes. Some 285 participants feverishly drove up the price from around $500 to eventually close at $15,500.www.adweek.com