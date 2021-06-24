Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Wahkiakum County, WA

Patriotism means standing up for founding principles

By Rick Nelson
waheagle.com
 6 days ago

I was born in Cathlamet in my parents’ home on Spring Street. I am an avid reader of The Eagle, as is my sister Elizabeth (Goodfellow) Sears. We were very pleased that you chose to include an article addressing racism in The Eagle, in the issue coming out on Veteran’s Day weekend. My husband was a Marine Corps veteran of 20 years who served his country at home and overseas. As a military family we made sacrifices because we believe that true patriotism means standing up for principles upon which this country was founded -- equality and justice. Defending the rights of Americans is what the military is about, addressing the disparity of equal treatment for those who helped build our country is long overdue.

www.waheagle.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Washington Society
Wahkiakum County, WA
Government
Local
Washington Government
Cathlamet, WA
Government
County
Wahkiakum County, WA
City
Cathlamet, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Veteran#Eagle#Marine Corps#Americans
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
News Break
Politics
News Break
Society
Related
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

House passes bill to remove Confederate statues from Capitol

The House passed legislation on Tuesday that would remove artwork from the Capitol that honors people with legacies of defending slavery, including by serving the Confederacy. The 285-120 vote was bipartisan, but it split Republicans. A minority of 67 Republicans joined with all Democrats in support, while 120 voted against it.
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

White House mounts full-court press on infrastructure deal

The White House is mounting an all-out effort to sell the bipartisan infrastructure deal President Biden and a group of senators agreed to last week, deploying top administration officials to states and engaging lawmakers to help build support inside and outside Washington for the package. Biden in a speech in...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

NSA refutes Tucker Carlson spying allegation

The National Security Agency (NSA) on Tuesday rejected claims made by Fox News host Tucker Carlson that the agency was monitoring his electronic communications and seeking to leak them in an effort to take his show off the air, calling the allegations “not true.”. “Tucker Carlson has never been an...