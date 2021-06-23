Cancel
Politics

Inslee teases eviction moratorium extension

By Tim Gruver
Omak Chronicle
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the article(The Center Square) – Washington's eviction moratorium is poised to end by the end of this month, but Gov. Jay Inslee says he may extend it. The prospect would fall in line with some Washington cities like Seattle and Kirkland, which have chosen to extend their local eviction bans through Sept. 30. The extensions follow months-long calls by local tenant unions and housing advocacy groups to ban evictions through at least the end of 2021.

Washington State
Jay Inslee
#The U S Census Bureau
Unemployment Benefits
Evictions
Politics
Unemployment
Housing
Politicsthecentersquare.com

Judge rules on Inslee's two-handed, simultaneous bill signing

(The Center Square) – Washington Secretary of State Kim Wyman will have the final say over how Gov. Jay Inslee's two-handed bill signing meshes with state law, a judge has ruled. The ruling concerns two separate broadband bills signed by the governor in mid-May, ESHB 1336 and SSSB 5383. The...
Seattle, WAPosted by
Seattle, Washington

Councilmember Sawant: Eviction Moratorium Extension is a Victory Won by Renters and Activists, and Needs to be Extended Through 2021

“Durkan’s announcement comes under pressure from the unanimously-passed June 7 City Council resolution from our socialist Council office, to extend the moratorium to the end of this year.”. Councilmember Kshama Sawant (District 3, Central Seattle), chair of the Council’s Sustainability and Renters’ Rights Committee, issued the following statement in response...
Washington StateClarkCountyToday

Washington set to reopen Tuesday

Effective June 30, all industry sectors previously covered by guidance in the Healthy Washington – Roadmap to Recovery or the Safe Start Reopening Plan may return to usual capacity and operations. For months, many Washington residents have pleaded with Gov. Jay Inslee to remove restrictions on individuals and businesses as...
Point Roberts, WANisqually Valley News

'It Buys Us Time': Inslee Sends State Funds to Keep Point Roberts' Only Grocery Store Open as Border Closure Continues

OLYMPIA — The only grocery store in Point Roberts, Washington may be able stay open a little longer despite concerns it would close in the next two weeks. Gov. Jay Inslee on Tuesday approved $100,000 of state strategic reserve funds to support the Point Roberts International Marketplace, the only grocery store in the small U.S. exclave that's been isolated from the rest of the country since the pandemic started.
Washington Statekitsapdailynews.com

Caldier criticizes Inslee for extending eviction ban

PORT ORCHARD — On June 24, Gov. Jay Inslee extended the emergency ban on evictions of Washington state tenants through Sept. 30 because of the economic distress caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. The existing moratorium was to expire on June 30. An estimated 195,000 renters in the state are behind...
Politicsshorelineareanews.com

Inslee issues housing stability ‘bridge’ proclamation

Gov. Jay Inslee Tuesday issued a housing stability “bridge” emergency order, Proclamation 21-09, which he said is intended to bridge the operational gap between the eviction moratorium (which will expire at 11:59pm on June 30, 2021,) enacted by prior proclamations and the protections and programs subsequently enacted by the Washington State Legislature.
Healthwa.gov

Inslee issues proclamation that clarifies higher ed vaccination requirements

Today, Gov. Jay Inslee updated the existing emergency order addressing institutions of higher education, Proclamation 20-12.3. The updates clarify the requirements for fully vaccinated campuses and for campuses that are not fully vaccinated. The order goes into effect on July 1, 2021, and will remain in effect until rescinded or otherwise amended.
Washington Statewa.gov

Inslee updates Washington Ready proclamation, rescinds agricultural worker proclamation

Gov. Jay Inslee today amended Proclamation 20-25, Washington Ready (formerly known as “Healthy Washington – Roadmap to Recovery”) to update the statewide guidance and requirements for moving forward. The order reflects the general rules for moving forward after June 30, 2021, including the ongoing face covering requirement. The order remains in effect until amended or rescinded or until the state of emergency is ended.
Food & Drinks610KONA

Pt. Roberts Funds

Gov. Jay Inslee announced the approval of state strategic reserve funds Tuesday to support The Point Roberts International Marketplace, the only grocery story in Point Roberts, which recently announced that due to losses associated with continued closures of the U.S.-Canada border, they might be forced to close on July 15.
Centralia, WAChronicle

Braun, Wilcox Say Residents Deserve Answers About State of Emergency

Sixteen months into the COVID-19 state of emergency, the state Legislature’s top Republican leaders say Gov. Jay Inslee needs to be clear with people how long he intends to keep it in place. Senate Republican Leader John Braun, R-Centralia, and House Republican Leader J.T. Wilcox, R-Yelm, said in a news...
Washington StateOmak Chronicle

Online redistricting meetings planned

OLYMPIA - The Washington State Redistricting Commission has scheduled a second round of public outreach meetings on drafting of new congressional and legislative district maps. A meeting for Congressional Districts 4 and 5 is set for 1-3 p.m. July 24 via Zoom, TVW and YouTube. Public comments are sought on...
Politicsdrydenwire.com

Gov. Evers Vetoes Assembly Bill 173

MADISON — Gov. Tony Evers today vetoed Assembly Bill 173, one bill among several passed by Republicans in the Legislature that would affect election administration in Wisconsin. The legislation comes as Republican-controlled Legislatures are taking up similar or related measures in states across the country. One week ago, the governor...
California Stategoldrushcam.com

California Governor Newsom Signs Nation-Leading Rent Relief Program for Low-Income Tenants, Eviction Moratorium Extension & Additional Legislation

June 29, 2021 - SACRAMENTO – Governor Gavin Newsom on Monday signed legislation to extend the state’s eviction moratorium through September 30, 2021 and clear. rent debt for low-income Californians that have suffered economic hardship due to the pandemic. Under AB 832, California will significantly increase cash assistance to low-income tenants and small landlords under the state’s $5.2 billion rent relief program, making it the largest and most comprehensive COVID rental protection and rent relief program of any state in the nation.
Public HealthPosted by
Big Country News

Inslee "Proud" of How Washingtonians Handled COVID-19 Pandemic as State is Set to Fully Reopen on June 30

OLYMPIA - On Tuesday, June 29, Washington Governor Jay Inslee released a statement ahead of Washington’s upcoming June 30 reopening. Effective at 12:01am on Wednesday, June 30, all industry sectors previously covered by guidance in the Healthy Washington – Roadmap to Recovery or the Safe Start Reopening Plan may return to usual capacity and operations, with limited exceptions for large indoor events (any event with more than 10,000 simultaneous participants in an indoor, enclosed space.)
Okanogan, WAOmak Chronicle

Utility moratorium set to expire

OKANOGAN – Utility providers are asking customers to contact them about delinquent accounts so arrangements can be made to catch up on their past-due bills. A state COVID-19 moratorium prohibiting utility shutoffs for non-payment is scheduled to be lifted July 31. Okanogan County Public Utility District and city representatives say...
New York City, NYObserver

State Senator Borrello introduces COVID bills

As Independence Day nears, state Sen. George Borrello, R-Sunset Bay, is introducing legislation to give state residents independence from state COVID-19 regulations. Borrello introduced three bills in the state Senate on Wednesday. S.7268 prohibits a government entity from requiring individuals to receive a COVID-19 vaccine; S.7269 prohibits a government entity or its subdivisions from requiring people to wear face coverings or face masks; and S.7270 prohibits a government entity or its subdivisions from issuing COVID-19 regulations or guidance without first getting approval from the state Legislature.