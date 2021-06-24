Work begins on new lift station and sewer mains near I-69 in Draffenville

Judge Executive – Kevin Neal, Keith Murt Jr. – Murtco, Chad McCann – Rivercrest Engineering, and Randy Green – Marshall County Sanitation District, are standing at the new lift station site where the new sewer force main has just been constructed under I-69. The 24-inch casing bored under the interstate was performed by Finley Horizontal Boring who is Murtco’s subcontractor for the project. This bore, along with the new lift station and sewer mains, will provide much needed sewer access to the west side of I-69 in Draffenville allowing for future development for this area.