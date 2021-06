Quintana (shoulder) threw another bullpen session Monday and will toss a simulated game at Angel Stadium this weekend, MLB.com reports. The southpaw has been on the shelf since May 31 due to left shoulder inflammation, but his bullpen session reportedly went well, and he is now ready to take the next step in his recovery. If his sim game over the weekend goes well, Quintana is likely to then head out on a minor-league rehab assignment before rejoining the Angels.