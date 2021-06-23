Nationals' Erick Fedde: Hit hard in no-decision

Happ (3-3) allowed six runs (five earned) on nine hits and a walk to go along with five strikeouts over four innings as he took the loss to the Mariners on Tuesday. Happ gave up at least a run in three of the four innings he pitched. Things went south fast after he gave up a solo home run to J.P. Crawford to lead off the first. He then loaded the bases in the second after allowing the first three men to reach before Sammy Long found the gap in right center for a bases-clearing triple. Two more runs came around to score before Happ's day was all said and done. He has really lost his groove after an excellent start to the season with a 9.84 ERA, 1.97 WHIP and 28:10 K:BB over his last seven starts. His next chance to take the mound is expected to come at the beginning of next week at home against the Reds.