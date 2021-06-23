Cancel
Nationals' Erick Fedde: Hit hard in no-decision

 6 days ago

Fedde allowed five runs on six hits and three walks while striking out one in four innings of Wednesday's 13-12 win over the Phillies. He did not factor into the decision. The righty's streak of three consecutive scoreless outings ended as he yielded five runs, four of which came on two homers. Walks have been a legitimate issue for Fedde, who's issued seven free passes over his last two starts and at least two in nine of 11 games this season. Even so, his 3.90 ERA ranks second in the Nationals' starting rotation behind Max Scherzer. Fedde is projected to face the Mets on Monday for his next start.

www.cbssports.com
