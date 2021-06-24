Nationals' Tanner Rainey: Earns win despite rough outing
Rainey (1-2) allowed two hits and a walk while striking out one in two-thirds of an inning, earning the win in Wednesday's 13-12 win over the Phillies. The righty also had a blown save by letting both inherited runners score in the eighth inning. With the two outs, Rainey lowered his ERA to a still-alarming 7.54, though seven of his last eight appearances have been scoreless and he remains the second most-trusted option in the Nationals' bullpen while Daniel Hudson (elbow) is out.www.cbssports.com