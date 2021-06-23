Cancel
Sports

AAU Nationals Day Two Recap: Eight Greats Remain Undefeated

By James Pompeo
prepvolleyball.com
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe now have two days down and two more to go for the 15 Open Division at AAU Nationals in Orlando. We started the day with a dozen undefeated teams, and now we're down to eight. We picked the brains of a few of the coaches of the untouchable teams to get their view on how their team has performed thus far. You can check out the full results from day one and two on AES, and catch all the action including live match film and replays on BallerTV. Due to COVID-19 travel and safety protocols, PrepVolleyball will be using BallerTV to supplement in-person coverage of many events this season. BallerTV is on a mission to connect the youth volleyball community through the power of live-streaming. With over 150 volleyball partners, BallerTV is streaming hundreds of matches on any given weekend.

prepvolleyball.com
