Methods of Service to a Corporate Defendant in Japan

This post is part of our symposium on The Neoliberal Republic by Antoine Vauchez and Pierre France. Read all posts here. The Neoliberal Republic offers an insightful portrayal of how neoliberalism has permeated France in the past decades. The book helps us to grasp how the legal universe has been deeply implicated in the power grab by the private sphere. The protagonists of the story are the pantouflers, the top public civil servants who migrate to the private sector, possibly allured by salaries that are manifestly superior to what can be earned even in the most prestigious public institutions. With grace, the authors show how this steady elitist exodus from the public to the private has led to the emergence of an interstitial public-private space, which hollows out the public sphere. Even more: in an Orwellian move, the private comes to occupy the realm of the public, making it impossible to detect conflicts of interest, as the private is public.