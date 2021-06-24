Cancel
Law

Methods of Service to a Corporate Defendant in Japan

By Tomonori Maezawa, Ian Papendick, Stephen LaBrecque
Law.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen initiating a lawsuit against a Japanese defendant, effecting proper service of process is one of the first challenges facing a U.S. plaintiff. Without proper service, default judgments are unenforceable in Japan, and the case may be derailed before it even gets started. This article discusses available methods of serving a Japanese corporate defendant using examples from recent litigations.

www.law.com
