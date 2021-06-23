Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Des Moines, IA

Tuition increase proposed for the three state universities

superhits1027.com
 9 days ago

DES MOINES — The Board of Regents will consider a proposal for tuition increases at the three state universities in a meeting Thursday. The board staff is proposing a 3.5% increase in undergrad resident tuition at the University of Iowa and Iowa State University — with a 1.5 % increase at the University of Northern Iowa. The proposal also raises mandatory fees by $53 at the U-I, $36 at ISU, and holds fees the same at UNI.

www.superhits1027.com
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Des Moines, IA
Education
Des Moines, IA
Government
Local
Iowa Government
Local
Iowa Education
City
Des Moines, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Iowa State University#The University Of Iowa#The Board Of Regents#Isu#Uni#The Iowa Legislature
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Colleges
News Break
Education
News Break
Politics
Related
Public HealthPosted by
The Hill

Five questions and answers on the COVID-19 delta variant

The delta variant of the coronavirus is spreading rapidly across the world, prompting new lockdowns and restrictions in certain countries. In the U.S, it accounts for an increasing number of new infections. Here are five frequently asked questions and answers about the variant. How widespread is it?. Delta has been...
Manhattan, NYNBC News

Manhattan's Trump Org. indictments a swan song for Cy Vance

Now that the indictment against the Trump Organization and its CFO, Allen Weisselberg, has been unsealed, half the nation seems to think the limited charges proves that former President Donald Trump’s business didn’t do much wrong, while the other half appears disappointed that the indictment doesn’t contain more. But the fact is, Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance Jr. deserves a lot of credit for proceeding the right way for the right reasons.
POTUSPosted by
CBS News

Biden backs major changes in way military investigates sexual assault

President Joe Biden has formally approved a report calling for major changes in the way the military investigates sexual assaults within the ranks. The report amounts to a vote of no-confidence in the mostly male leaders of the American military to combat sexual assault. According to the report, roughly 135,000...