Tuition increase proposed for the three state universities
DES MOINES — The Board of Regents will consider a proposal for tuition increases at the three state universities in a meeting Thursday. The board staff is proposing a 3.5% increase in undergrad resident tuition at the University of Iowa and Iowa State University — with a 1.5 % increase at the University of Northern Iowa. The proposal also raises mandatory fees by $53 at the U-I, $36 at ISU, and holds fees the same at UNI.