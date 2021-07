Craig Walker is the Founder & CEO of Dialpad. He has 20+ yrs experience as an entrepreneur, venture capitalist, tech executive and attorney. As companies assess "back to the office" plans, many are preparing for a different kind of work environment. According to a report from PwC, less than one in five executives wants to return to the pre-pandemic office — going into a physical office five times a week. A survey from Harvard Business School found a similar sentiment among employees; 81% do not want to go back to the office or would prefer a hybrid schedule from now on.