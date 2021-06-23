Cancel
Congress & Courts

Supreme Court rules California union access rule unconstitutional

By MATEUSZ PERKOWSKI Capital Press
capitalpress.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA regulation that allows union organizers to enter California farms under certain circumstances amounts to an unconstitutional physical taking of private property, according to the U.S. Supreme Court. In a 6-3 decision, the nation’s highest court has reversed a ruling by the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, which had...

www.capitalpress.com
State
California State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John Roberts
#Labor Relations#Farm Bureau#The U S Supreme Court#The Supreme Court#Beachcomber#Founders#Cedar Point Nursery#Fowler Packing Co#The 9th Circuit
Congress & Courts
Politics
U.S. Politics
Supreme Court
Arizona Statekhn.org

Surprising Activists, Supreme Court Upholds Arizona’s Voting Restrictions

News outlets report on the Supreme Court's ruling that supported Arizona's voting restrictions, including covering a dissenting judge who wrote a "blistering" 41-page dissent describing Arizona's laws as suppressing minority voters. The Supreme Court upheld a pair of Arizona voting rules against Democratic claims that the state discriminated against minority...
Congress & CourtsVox

The Supreme Court just made Citizens United even worse

In its infamous decision in Citizens United v. FEC (2010), the Supreme Court tossed a bone to lawmakers seeking to regulate money in politics. With a few exceptions, Citizens United stripped the government of its power to limit the amount of spending on elections, especially by corporations. But the decision also gave the Court’s blessing to nearly all laws requiring campaigns and political organizations to disclose their donors.
Arizona Statefoxwilmington.com

Supreme Court upholds Arizona voter fraud protections

The Supreme Court upheld Arizona voting rules that restrict ballot harvesting and the submission of provisional ballots outside of one’s home precinct. In a 6-3 decision on Tuesday, the court ruled that neither the policy requiring provisional ballots to be completely disregarded if submitted at the wrong precinct nor the law making it a felony to submit another person’s ballot (with limited exceptions) violate Section 2 of the Voting Rights Act. The decision overturned a ruling by the Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals.
Congress & Courtscapitalpress.com

Commentary: Taking a stand for property rights at the Supreme Court

Thursday, Oct. 29, 2015, began like any other day at Cedar Point Nursery, in Northern California’s Butte Valley. It was early and we were operating at full capacity when chaos erupted. Union activists stormed our facility by surprise. Before the day was over, we found ourselves in a legal fight for our company, our employees, and our private property rights. A fight that the U.S. Supreme Court settled last week.
Congress & Courtscapitalpress.com

Editorial: A taking, no matter how brief, is a taking

The U.S. Supreme Court last week rightly upheld private property rights in a case that pitted California farmers against union organizers. California regulation gave union representatives freedom to enter private farm operations up to three times per day, 120 days per year to organize workers. Cedar Point Nursery filed suit...
Congress & Courtsleader-call.com

Supreme Court deals yet another major setback to unions in property rights decision

STARKVILLE — Mississippi’s agribusiness community and the state’s labor organizations both saw a major Supreme Court decision issued in a California case that centers on the intersection of union access to private property in union organizing activities.The case is styled Cedar Point Nursery and Fowler Packing Company, Inc., versus Victoria Hassid, in her capacity as chair of the California Agricultural Relations Board.
Congress & Courtscaliforniaagtoday.com

U.S. Supreme Court Rules Against CA ALRB

California Fresh Fruit Association Reacts to Supreme Court Ruling. The California Fresh Fruit Association (CFFA) is pleased with the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision in Cedar Point Nursery v. Hassid. The Court held that under California’s Agricultural Labor Relations Act (ALRA), access by union organizers to come onto the private property of farmers and landowners to promote the union violates the Fifth Amendment of the U.S. Constitution.
Congress & CourtsWashington Post

This Supreme Court guards the First Amendment — and neglects the Fourth

Last week, the Supreme Court ruled 8 to 1 that the profane Snapchat posts of a cheerleader — disappointed that she wasn’t picked for the varsity squad — are protected speech, and that her school went too far when it suspended her from cheerleading for a year as a result. Writing for the majority, Justice Stephen G. Breyer concluded: “It might be tempting to dismiss” the cheerleader’s middle-finger and f-word-laden messages as “unworthy” of “robust First Amendment protections” But, he argued, “sometimes it is necessary to protect the superfluous in order to preserve the necessary.”
Congress & Courtsbluemountaineagle.com

Supreme Court backs Dorris strawberry grower in union-organizing case

The U.S. Supreme Court sided Wednesday with a Dorris strawberry grower, ruling that a California union-organizing law violated the constitutional rights of employers. In a 6-3 vote, a majority of the court supported arguments presented by Cedar Point Nursery of Dorris, Calif., and co-plaintiff, Fowler Packing Company of Fresno, Calif.
Labor Issuesinterlochenpublicradio.org

In A Narrow Ruling, Supreme Court Hands Farmworkers Union A Loss

The Supreme Court on Wednesday tightened the leash on union representatives and their ability to organize farmworkers in California and elsewhere. At issue in the case was a California law that allows union organizers to enter farms to speak to workers during nonworking hours — before and after work, as well as during lunch — for a set a number of days each year.
Labor IssuesVox

The Supreme Court just handed down disastrous news for unions

Since 1956, the Supreme Court has applied a well-established framework to businesses that wished to exclude union organizers from their property. On Wednesday, however, the Court effectively scrapped that framework — one that was already fairly restrictive of union organizing — and replaced it with something far more restrictive. In...
Congress & CourtsEsquire

The Supreme Court Is Political on the Inside, Too

Any time anyone tells you that the Supreme Court is not a “political” institution, explain to them that they lack imagination. Granted, the idea that SCOTUS is apolitical in the conventional partisan sense is also a fairytale, but the Court is intensely political in that a very enthusiastic brand of politics is practiced within the institution itself. Consider Thursday morning’s two whopping decisions—one which again saved the Affordable Care Act from yet another baseless challenge, and the other in which the Court ruled (unanimously) that Philadelphia wrongly cut ties with a Catholic adoption agency over the group's refusal to certify same-sex couples as foster parents. In brief, these decisions a) probably fortify the ACA against all possible legal challenges and b) give religious bigotry a huge, but still only partial, victory, which likely is the best we could’ve hoped for out of this bunch.